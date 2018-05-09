Trump says 3 Americans held in North Korea have been released

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that three Americans held in North Korea have been released and are on their way back home.

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health," Trump tweeted.

He added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said a "date & place set" for a meeting between the two leaders.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The President said Pompeo and his "guests" will be arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland at 2 a.m. ET, presumably Thursday, where he will greet them.

Secretary Pompeo and his "guests" will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, have been held in North Korea for months.

