P.S. Don Blankenship wasn't amused by Mitch McConnell's 'Narcos' tweet

Washington (CNN) The day after losing West Virginia's Republican Senate primary, ex-convict and coal baron Don Blankenship took one more shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a Wednesday statement, Blankenship refused to endorse the GOP winner, attorney general Patrick Morrisey. He insisted President Donald Trump only opposed him because "the Establishment misinformed the President" about him. And he apologized for losing.

But the real eye-opener came at the end.

"P.S. Mitch McConnell's cocaine tweet is just more proof that he is not an America person," Blankenship said in the statement. "Thousands die from cocaine use year after year, and he thinks it's funny that his family's shipping business hauls cocaine on the high seas. It is not funny. It is sickening."

During the campaign, Blankenship had called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" in a bizarre attack that seemed to reference drugs being found in 2014 aboard a ship that was owned by the father of McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

