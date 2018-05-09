Donald Trump Jr. has a history of incorrectly suggesting Twitter is censoring or blocking tweets

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. accused Twitter of censoring a tweet Wednesday. It would be a shocking claim if true, a smoking gun in conservatives' battle against alleged censorship by Big Tech.

But it's not. The tweet in question was actually just deleted.

Trump Jr. retweeted a tweet from Candace Owens, communications director for Turning Point USA. In the tweet, Owens thanked President Donald Trump for giving her a shoutout. "He loves the way I think. #MAGA," she wrote.

Trump Jr. retweeted Owens' tweet, adding the hashtag "#metoo," which has been used by sexual assault survivors. About 30 minutes later, he tweeted a screenshot showing that Owens' tweet was "unavailable."

So now @RealCandaceO is being censored by @twitter? She simply said "He likes the way I think" referring to the duly elected President of The United States. I guess if you're effective you get censored now!?!? Got it. pic.twitter.com/NTWgK7USS4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 9, 2018

"So now @RealCandaceO is being censored by @twitter?" he wrote. "She simply said 'He likes the way I think' referring to the duly elected President of The United States. I guess if you're effective you get censored now!?!? Got it."

Read More