More than a dozen Democratic senators called publicly Wednesday for reinstating net neutrality protections, and moved to force a vote on the proposal.

The issue galvanizes Democrats and is poised to pass the Senate, but it faces an uphill battle in the House and would likely be vetoed by President Donald Trump if it somehow gets to his desk.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey told reporters that he hopes that a vote on a bill to overturn the Federal Communications Commission's decision last year to repeal net neutrality can occur next week.

"This is the fight for the internet," Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, who is leading the legislation's push, told reporters said, arguing that this puts strong net neutrality "back on the books."

The Republican-led FCC voted in December to repeal the Obama-era protections. The net neutrality rules, approved by the same organization two years earlier, prohibited Internet service providers -- such as Comcast and Verizon -- from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

