(CNN) All 10 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on President Donald Trump to withdraw his nomination of Brian Benczkowski to lead the Justice Department's criminal division in light of his previous representation of a Russian bank, according to a letter first obtained by CNN.

Benczkowski previously disclosed to members of the Judiciary Committee that in private practice he represented Alfa Bank, one of Russia's largest financial institutions, whose computer server activity had been under scrutiny by FBI counterintelligence.

He assured senators during his confirmation hearing that he would recuse himself for at least two years from any department matter that overlapped with his previous work.

Senate Democrats, however, are making a last push now to raise the issue again before a vote on his nomination in the full Senate.

"Mr. Benczkowski's representation of the Putin-allied Alfa Bank and his refusal to recuse himself from Russia-related matters mean that he will not be able to credibly oversee the Division's involvement in Special Counsel Mueller's investigation and other sensitive matters such as the criminal investigation of Michael Cohen," the senators wrote Wednesday. "Furthermore, at a time when the Department of Justice's handling of criminal matters has come under intense public scrutiny, it is essential that the Criminal Division have an experienced and well-qualified leader whose judgment and independence are beyond reproach."

