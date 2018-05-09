Democrats considering 8 cities for 2020 national convention

Washington (CNN) The Democratic National Committee is eyeing eight American cities for its 2020 Democratic National Convention, a party official tells CNN.

The DNC sent requests for proposals to a host of cities and received responses from eight: Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Denver; Houston; Miami Beach; Milwaukee; New York; and San Francisco.

"The DNC sent the original letters of interest to a broad list of cities that have traditionally been able to meet the preliminary requirements for serving as a host," the official said. "We expect the entire selection process to play out over the next year."

The site of the convention often serves as either a symbolic representation of where the party hopes to perform well in the presidential run or an area that represents certain values the party is looking to project.

The official also said the party will consider event facilities in each city, transportation options and hotel accommodations.

