The new CNN poll has some actual good news for Republicans

Washington (CNN) It's been an unrelenting torrent of negative news for Republicans trying to hold on to their House majority this fall: President Trump's low approval ratings, a slew of retirements in competitive seats and the crushing weight of history that suggests they are headed for major losses in November.

But that doom and gloom might be lifted by numbers in the new CNN-SSRS national poll , numbers that suggest that, at least at the moment, Republicans are not headed for a total pounding in 180 days

The most obvious number is that Democrats' once-massive 16-point lead on the generic ballot ("If the elections for Congress were being held today, which party's candidate would you vote for in your congressional district?") is now down to just 3: 47% to 44%.

But dig into the poll further and other shoots of optimism for Republicans sprout up.

1. The economy is becoming more prominent as a voting issue, as Trump recedes somewhat. More than 8 in 10 voters (84%) say the economy will be "extremely" or "very" important to their votes, while 64% say the same of the President. The better the economy does -- or is perceived to be doing -- and the less that people see the 2018 election as a straight referendum on Trump, the better for Republican chances.

Read More