Washington (CNN) Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty in February to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, is serving his prison sentence at a low-security facility in Pennsylvania, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He is at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood, a small town in central Pennsylvania, and reported on Monday.

Van der Zwaan -- the first person imprisoned as part of the Mueller investigation -- is one of 1,243 inmates at the facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He is scheduled to be released on June 4. He is listed as inmate #35255-016.

Van der Zwaan, who worked with Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort while he practiced law at a large international firm, admitted to lying and failing to turn over emails to Mueller's team in February.

Read More