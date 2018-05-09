Breaking News

Dutch lawyer who pleaded guilty in Mueller probe serving sentence in Pennsylvania

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Wed May 9, 2018

Washington (CNN)Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty in February to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, is serving his prison sentence at a low-security facility in Pennsylvania, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He is at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood, a small town in central Pennsylvania, and reported on Monday.
Van der Zwaan -- the first person imprisoned as part of the Mueller investigation -- is one of 1,243 inmates at the facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
He is scheduled to be released on June 4. He is listed as inmate #35255-016.
    Van der Zwaan, who worked with Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort while he practiced law at a large international firm, admitted to lying and failing to turn over emails to Mueller's team in February.
    He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and a $20,000 fine.

    CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.