A whirlwind 24 hours in Trump doctrine

(CNN) President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to scrap the Iran nuclear deal and his parallel pursuit of securing an agreement with North Korea to end its nuclear program keyed off a whirlwind 24 hours of global events.

In quitting the Iran nuclear deal, Trump pitted the US against some of its closest allies and leaving the future of Tehran's nuclear ambitions in question.

"It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room. "The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen."

Meanwhile, Trump announced early Wednesday that three Americans held in North Korea have been released and are on their way back home, which comes as the two countries prepare for an unprecedented face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

Here's a quick look at notable moments across the globe over the last 24 hours: