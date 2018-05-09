Your boss wants you take a vacation

Katie Denis runs Project: Time Off, a national campaign to prove the value and necessity of taking vacation. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) America's workers are leaving vacation time on the table, and they're paying a price for it. According to Project: Time Off's latest State of American Vacation 2018, the American workforce gave up 705 million vacation days last year alone.

Of those days, 212 million were forfeited -- they could not be banked, rolled over or paid out. That forfeited time cost employees $62 billion in lost benefits. In other words, the average employee actually donated $561 in "free" work to their employer by not using their vacation time.

The true loss to individual Americans, however, is far greater than this.

Though the number has been climbing for the past three years, Americans still only take 17.2 days of vacation per year -- a far cry from the long-term average of 20.3 days that Americans enjoyed from 1978-2000.

And of the average 17.2 vacation days Americans do take, just eight of those are spent traveling. It is not for lack of want: 84% of Americans say it is important to them to use their vacation time for travel. It should be. The small minority who are able to travel with all or most of their vacation time enjoy greater happiness in their lives. They report being 20% happier with their personal relationships and 56% happier with their health and well-being than those who travel with little or none of their vacation time.

