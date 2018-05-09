Ex-prosecutor: Strangulation is a red flag, not 'role-play'

Eileen Naples is a former prosecutor who spent more than six years in the Brooklyn district attorney's domestic violence unit. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is accused by four women of a pattern of violence against them -- specifically of brutal actions like choking, threats and psychological abuse, and his own substance abuse -- that would be recognized by domestic violence experts as some of the most likely actions to indicate future deadly action against an intimate partner.

I prosecuted domestic violence crimes in Brooklyn, New York, for over six years. One of the things that struck me while reading the allegations against Schneiderman was how they seemed to tick off the checklist of lethality factors that prosecutors look for to identify a perpetrator of abuse who may have an enhanced risk of eventually causing the death of an intimate partner.

As strangulation was becoming recognized as an important factor to assess a victim's safety it was also a frustrating and difficult offense to prosecute. In New York and many states, even the lowest level of misdemeanor assault requires that the victim sustain a physical injury. Most stabbings, beatings, and shootings establish a visible bruise or laceration and the severity of it, and the use of a weapon helps the police and prosecutors determine which assault statutes to apply. There is a reason why "go for the jugular" indicates a particularly depraved brutality, with a very light amount of force applied briefly, the injury can be lasting and dangerous.

JUST WATCHED Gov. Cuomo praises women who spoke out Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gov. Cuomo praises women who spoke out 00:46

An effective and lethal strangulation can happen so quickly that the tissue around the victim's neck does not retain visible marks, bruises or visible swelling, yet the loss of oxygen can produce a traumatic brain injury. Loss of consciousness can occur in 5-10 seconds. Symptoms of an injury from nonfatal strangulation, like petechiae that present on the skin or eyeballs, a change in voice, difficulty breathing, internal swelling and difficulty swallowing can be proven but require training and resources to detect . Only the best-funded police departments can afford the $2,600 LED cameras necessary to record internal swelling.

In 2008, a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins and the University of Virginia found that nonfatal strangulation was an important risk factor for homicide of women. We know that if a woman and a man were both strangled by another person, the woman was 10 times more likely to die. The 2008 researchers also found that experiencing a nonfatal strangulation by an intimate partner made a woman six times more likely to be the victim of an attempted murder and seven times more likely to be killed. For the abuser who employs strangulation as one of their methods (as Schneiderman is alleged to) the chance of their act being lethal is five times more likely than abusers who use other forms of abuse.

JUST WATCHED 3 probes opened into abuse claims against #MeToo champion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 3 probes opened into abuse claims against #MeToo champion 02:44

Abusing multiple partners over time and creating a pattern is uncommon among even the most notorious perpetrators of domestic violence. When it does occur, it's very alarming. It is much more typical for an abuser to cycle thorough periods of abuse and reconciliation with a single victim.

Michelle Manning Barish, Tanya Selvaratnam and the anonymous women whose story is told in the New Yorker article each described instances where Schneiderman slapped, spit on and strangled them. The fact that Schneiderman was serially engaged in brief relationships that allegedly escalated to such extreme abuse and control in rapid succession would be significant. The fact that his methods and interests remained so consistent with each individual alleged victim shows that his choices to exact psychological taunts and physical violence on women had nothing to do with each individual woman's behavior or reaction. Whomever he happened to be with would be on the receiving end.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Silence around domestic violence is one of the factors that allows it to persist all over the world. If the allegations against Schneiderman create a public dialogue that speaks up about strangulation, coercive control and patterns of abuse, we can do more to name these behaviors as violent, victimizing and abusive. When more people are educated about the danger of these actions we can call it what it is -- not "role-playing" but violence that can lead to the death of a victim.