For Dems, 'blue wave' is now a trickle

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and former communications director for the Ted Cruz for President campaign. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The ballot on Tuesday left off the biggest winners: President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who stepped in to stand up for and against certain candidates.

Alice Stewart

Republican candidates who embraced President Trump and his "drain the swamp" message came out on top in key Senate and congressional races in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina, setting the stage for a strong field of GOP candidates heading into the general election in November.

Learning lessons from the past, the GOP is now determined to field a strong team of candidates heading into November. If the party bolsters this resolve with a strong economy and significant presidential foreign policy advancements, the GOP will be on solid ground. The Democrats may still pick up some seats, but the anticipated Blue Wave will be more like an uphill battle.

Trump didn't hold back in tweeting his approval Wednesday morning, saying , "The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates have a chance of winning in November."

JUST WATCHED Blankenship blames Trump for loss Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Blankenship blames Trump for loss 01:50

In the crucial West Virginia Senate primary, Republican State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pulled off an upset and scored a win for the party over Rep. Evan Jenkins and former inmate and coal baron Don Blankenship. Morrisey will take on incumbent Joe Manchin, one of the most centrist Democrats in the Senate, in November.