Israeli official: On Iran deal, Trump made the right choice

Historian Michael Oren, Israel's deputy minister for diplomacy, was Israel's ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2013. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Israelis are celebrating.

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, makes America, Israel and the world much safer.

The deal threatened the security and the very future of Israel. It legitimized Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East and funded massacres and terror through sanctions relief and business contracts. It also enabled Iran to retain its nuclear infrastructure and the ability to reactivate it in the near future.

The announcement that the United States will pull out of the JCPOA follows decades of concerted Israeli efforts to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons. Contrary to the claim that no deal would satisfy us, Israelis, in fact, sought an arrangement that would dismantle Iran's nuclear facilities, halt its building of ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads and ensure that the jihadist regime in Tehran could never develop nuclear weapons.

We sought a treaty that would link Iran's ability to do business overseas with the cessation of its support for terror, of its campaign to dominate the Middle East and of its declared goal of destroying the Jewish state.