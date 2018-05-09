Rockets fired at Israel from Syria, Israel says

(CNN) More than 20 rockets were fired overnight Wednesday at the Golan Heights in Israel from Syria, and some were intercepted by an aerial defense system, according to a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel believes the rockets were fired by the Iranian al-Quds Force in Syria, said IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. The damage was limited and there were no casualties, he said.

A CNN team in the Golan Heights heard drones flying throughout the night and occasional explosions in the distance.

The IDF is responding to the rocket attacks, but the military had no more information on those responses at this time.

The IDF has been on high alert in the Golan Heights, and bomb shelters have been open and prepped since Tuesday.

A long-exposure picture that reportedly shows Israeli missiles headed toward Syrian military targets on the Golan Heights near the Israeli-Syrian border.

