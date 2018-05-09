That photo of a professor holding a student's baby while he taught? It's not the first time he's done that

(CNN) By now, you've seen the photo on your social feed: A student, in a childcare bind, brings her baby to class. The physics professor holds the infant while he teaches.

Even though the professor, Bruce Johnson, is amused the photo is being shared so widely, he's surprised at the attention.

That's because what he did isn't uncommon, he told CNN. This semester alone, two or three students have brought their kids to his class at Arkansas State University.

"These are some of the most amazing experiences. Most recently a student brought her 2-year-old son and we played for some time," Johnson told CNN.

In fact, this is so common that a simple Google search for "professor holds baby" will give you several similar stories.

