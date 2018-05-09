Story highlights Ferguson underwent emergency surgery Saturday

Mourinho says he is confident the Scot will recover

Ferguson is most successful soccer manager in British history

(CNN) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very positive" that Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers in soccer history, will recover from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, collapsed in his home on Saturday and underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in Salford Royal Hospital.

Asked at a news conference Wednesday how the former United boss was, Mourinho said: "We are confident."

He added: "His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect.

"But [as a club] we are positive. We are very, very positive."

