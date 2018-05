France says Iran deal 'not dead' as Macron to call Rouhani

Paris (CNN) France's foreign minister has insisted the Iran nuclear deal "is not dead" after the US withdrew from the pact, and said French President Emmanuel Macron would call Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday to discuss how to salvage the agreement.

A day after US President Donald Trump announced he was quitting the pact , putting him on a collision course with some of the US' closest allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized the administration for its "isolationist, protectionist and unilateral logic."

"This is a break with international commitment and France deeply regrets this decision," Le Drian told French radio station RTL. "We will bring businesses together in the coming days to try and preserve them as much as possible from the US measures."

Le Drian said representatives from France, the United Kingdom and Germany -- the three key European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal -- would meet with their Iranian counterparts on Monday and were committed to preserving the agreement.

In his speech Tuesday, Trump described the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program as "defective at its core" and said "it didn't bring peace, and it never will." He said the agreement would not prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb and railed against the fact that it didn't address Iran's development of ballistic missiles or its support for US-designated terrorist groups in the Middle East.

