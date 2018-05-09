Harry Styles is getting into business with CBS

(CNN) Musician and sometimes-actor Harry Styles is about to add a new title to his name -- TV show executive producer.

CBS has announced a series starring Damon Wayans, Jr. which counts Styles among its executive producing team, as well as "Late Late Show with James Corden" co-executive producer Ben Winston.

The multi-camera comedy is about a 30-something couple who reconnects with their more youthful and "cooler selves" when a young pop star moves in with them, according to a network description.

The show, which does not currently have a title, is inspired by a time when Styles lived with Winston.

The studio made a point to clarify, however, that the storylines and characters that will be seen in the series "are not based on real life experiences."

