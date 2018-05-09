Rapper Dr. Dre loses a trademark dispute with ob/gyn Dr. Drai

(CNN) Dr. Dre is a West Coast musician and businessman known the world over for his platinum-selling albums. for discovering Eminem, and for Beats, the headphones hanging around the necks of athletes and celebs.

He, however, is not a real doctor.

Dr. Drai, on the other hand, is an actual doctor -- a Pennsylvania ob/gyn who appears on TV and has authored books on sexual health with titles like "20 Things You May Not Know About the Penis."

The two doctors have been locked in a multi-year dispute -- an East Coast/West Coast feud of sorts -- over their names.

Drai (real name Draion M. Burch) wants to trademark the name Dr. Drai for his medical and motivational speaking services, and for his books, videos, podcasts etc etc.

Read More