CNN 10 - May 10, 2018

May 10, 2018

Three U.S. citizens have been released by North Korea, as the process moves forward to set up a historic summit between the two countries' leaders. Medical teams are working to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A deep-sea expedition yields images of "otherworldly" creatures. And a Positive Athlete makes a difference for her community and for Special Olympics athletes.

