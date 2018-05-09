CNN 10 - May 10, 2018

Breaking News

May 10, 2018

Three U.S. citizens have been released by North Korea, as the process moves forward to set up a historic summit between the two countries' leaders. Medical teams are working to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A deep-sea expedition yields images of "otherworldly" creatures. And a Positive Athlete makes a difference for her community and for Special Olympics athletes.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
