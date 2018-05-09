Story highlights Use code MOM25 for 25% off during the Skagen Mother's Day sale

Shop now for discounted watches to leather goods, jewelry, satchels, bags and more

Few brands have nailed classic accessories like Skagen. The Danish-inspired collection is made up of stunning watches, jewelry and leather accessories. This Mother's Day, Skagen is holding a rare sale you can't miss, especially if mom is in the market for a new leather satchel or stylish smartwatch.

Why we love Skagen? When it comes to quality, the brand goes above and beyond to create fashion accessories and leather goods that are made to last. For instance, the Mikkeline Satchel — one of Skagen's best sellers — is a sturdy, stylish bag that you can count on to elevate your daily ensemble. Originally $195, select models of the mini satchel are on sale for just $74.

While the brand's products are durable, they're definitely not boring. Take Skagen's watches for both men and women. Each watch in the collection — whether it's a smart watch or analog watch — was made to complement your everyday wardrobe. Available in a number of luxe colors and styles, Skagen has designed some of the most stunning accessories we've seen for spring.

So what's the deal? This Mother's Day, Skagen is offering 25% off your entire purchase, plus free shipping with the code "MOM25." The Mikkeline Satchel (pictured above) is now offered at a major discount. In fact, one of CNN's own ordered both the regular-sized Mikkeline Satchel (originally $295) and the Mikkeline Mini Satchel (originally $195).

No matter which accessory you choose for mom, she'll no doubt be surprised at receiving such a thoughtful, stylish present. Act fast. The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. ET May 12.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.