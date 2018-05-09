Marc Lourdes is a former Asia director of CNN Digital now based in Kuala Lumpur. Follow him on Twitter at @marclourdes.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Scandal-plagued Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has fallen to a stunning loss in the country's 14th general election.

The 64-year-old Najib was thrashed at the polls by a coalition of parties led by nonagenarian former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who led the country for 22 years. Mahathir retired in 2003 but came out of retirement to challenge Najib in this election.

The defeat is a humiliating fall from grace for Najib, the scion of one of Malaysia's most prominent political families, and his coalition party, Barisan Nasional, which had led the country since its independence 61 years ago.

With 220 of the 222 seats in the country's Parliament accounted for, Mahathir's coalition had officially won 121 seats -- enough to form a simple majority and take control of the House. Barisan Nasional, in contrast, only had 79 seats -- a far cry from the 133 it won in the 2013 election.

The bloodbath did not end there -- Najib also saw several members of his Cabinet, ministers and deputy ministers, defeated at the polls, and crashed out of nine of the battles for control of 12 state legislatures contested in the election.