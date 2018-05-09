Twitter now speaks Swahili. Poa sana!

(CNN) After years of hashtags and outcries, Twitter now recognizes Swahili, one of East Africa's most common languages.

And that's poa sana -- or as Twitter would tell you, pretty awesome.

The social media platform now offers translation for the language spoken by tens of millions in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and some parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It's unclear when Twitter started recognizing Swahili. Before that, it described Swahili tweets as Indonesian and translated them into a mumbo jumbo (or mambo, in Swahili) of incoherent words.

Baada ya miaka mingi, Twitter sasa inajua Kiswahili sio lugha ya Indonesia. #swahili #twitter — Faith M. Karimi (@faithcnn) May 9, 2018

The recognition comes after a campaign by Kenyans on social media, who regularly used hashtags #SwahiliIsNotIndonesian and #TwitterRecognizeSwahili on the social media platform to demand recognition.

