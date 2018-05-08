'World of Warcraft's' virtual gold is seven times more valuable than Venezuela's real money

(CNN) How worthless is the bolivar, Venezuela's currency? You'd be better off investing in fictional currency from a video game.

The virtual gold in "World of Warcraft," the online role-playing game, is now almost seven times more valuable than real cash from Venezuela, whose economy is in shambles.

Which means a single dollar trades to 10,085 gold pieces in WoW. This makes the fake money used in Azeroth, the mythical world of the game, about 6.8 times more valuable than the Venezuelan bolivar.

More than a year ago, one US dollar went for about 3,100 bolivares. Since then, the bolivar has lost 98% of its value.