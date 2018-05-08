The hero who stopped the Waffle House shooting has raised more than $230,000 for its victims' families

(CNN) The donations keep pouring in to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.'s campaign to help victims of last month's shooting.

Shaw says all the proceeds from his GoFundMe campaign , more than $231,000 and climbing, will go to the families of the victims of the April 22 shooting at an Antioch, Tennessee, Waffle House.

More than 6,300 people have donated to the campaign, raising more than 15 times Shaw's original goal of $15,000.

Four people were killed after a gunman stormed into the Waffle House early that morning, firing an assault-style rifle. Shaw, whose heroism may have prevented further deaths, says he just wants to help out the victims in some way.

"I know that the money is not going to do anything for the actual loss of life," he told CNN's Van Jones . "But it can be something like a gesture just to help that family to try to get through this tough time."

