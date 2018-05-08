This soldier watched his baby being born on FaceTime after his flight was delayed

(CNN) Army soldier Brooks Lindsey just barely missed his daughter's birth, but while sitting on the floor of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport he got the next best thing: A FaceTime call that let him see her first moments.

According to CNN affiliate KTVU , Lindsey is a member of the Mississippi National Guard, 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, and lives in Brandon, just east of Jackson.

His wife Haley Lindsey told Love What Matters she wasn't supposed to deliver for another week, but her doctor told her last Thursday that she needed to be induced. Brooks was at Fort Bliss in El Paso and planned to fly from there to Dallas, and then on to Jackson, Mississippi.

The expectant father hit a flight delay in Dallas, but Haley Lindsey told Love What Matters that it actually worked out for the best.

"Without that delay Brooks would have been in the air and unable to FaceTime," she said. Instead, he watched the birth live on his phone while his mother secretly recorded his reaction from inside the delivery room.

