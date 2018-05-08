Schneiderman accuser praises Rose McGowan, saying 'bravery is contagious'

(CNN) One of the women who accused New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of assault is praising Rose McGowan, saying Tuesday on Twitter the actress gave her the courage "to speak truth to power."

In an article in The New Yorker , Michelle Manning Barish, a political activist, alleged instances of abuse and physical violence against Schneiderman during a romantic relationship. Just hours after the report came out Monday night, Schneiderman resigned as the state's top law enforcement official but said he strongly contested the allegations.

On Twitter, McGowan thanked Manning Barish for "your service and sacrifice." But the latter said it was the actress who inspired her to speak out.

"Because you you, my sister, @RoseMcGowan because of your bravery to speak truth to power and face your perpetrator, you have given so many women the strength to use their own voices," Manning Barish wrote. "Bravery is contagious; but truth is unstoppable."

McGowan was one of the first women to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein publicly of rape. Her forceful criticisms of Weinstein and of Hollywood's broader culture have made her a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement

