How to help the Hawaii volcano victims

(CNN) Since the Kilauea volcano erupted on Hawaii's Big Island on the May 3rd, residents have faced an ongoing disaster.

Volcanic tremors have continued to rock the island at the rate of 1 earthquake per hour . The biggest so far was a 6.9-magnitude earthquake May 4th.

And the disaster is still unfolding. On Tuesday the US Geological Survey issued a red alert , warning that a major eruption could be imminent. Plumes of ash and smoke rose 21,000 feet Wednesday, and an explosive eruption that began Thursday is expected to blanket the area in ash.

How to help