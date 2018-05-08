How to help the Hawaii volcano victims

Story highlights
- The Salvation Army mobilizes aid distribution
- Food Basket launches the Lava Flow Evacuees Aid Fund
(CNN)Since the Kilauea volcano erupted on Hawaii's Big Island on the May 3rd, residents have faced an ongoing disaster.
Volcanic tremors have continued to rock the island at the rate of 1 earthquake per hour. The biggest so far was a 6.9-magnitude earthquake May 4th.
21 fissures have opened and unleashed hazardous fumes and flowing lava that cannot be stopped. So far, 37 structures have been destroyed, including at least 26 homes. As many as 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens have been ordered to evacuate their neighborhoods, where 12 of these fissures have opened. The evacuees do not know when they would be able to return home, or even if they will be able to recognize neighborhoods now transformed by lava.
And the disaster is still unfolding. On Tuesday the US Geological Survey issued a red alert, warning that a major eruption could be imminent. Plumes of ash and smoke rose 21,000 feet Wednesday, and an explosive eruption that began Thursday is expected to blanket the area in ash.
How to help
The Salvation Army is providing hydration and meals for the shelter at the Pahoa Community Center, and is setting up a distribution center in Puna.
You can donate directly to their volcano disaster relief efforts on Hawaii Island here or by calling 1-808-756-0306. The Salvation Army pledges that 100% of these donations will support disaster operations.
The Food Basket, a food bank on the Hawaiian Islands, launched the Lava Flow Evacuees Aid Fund. They are providing food, water and supplies to residents affected by the volcano.
Catholic Charities Hawaii is helping those with damaged or destroyed homes by providing temporary housing and emergency repairs. You can support their relief efforts for both the volcanic activity on the big island and the severe flooding and landslides last month on Kauai and Oahu by donating online or by calling 808-527-4820. Catholic Charities USA will be matching these donations with a $20,000 grant.
St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Kolten Wong has started the GoFundMe campaign: Hawaii Natural Disasters Relief. Wong is a Hilo native who lived only 20 minutes from the disaster area. His campaign includes a video with a personal plea for help and a promise to make sure every dollar goes toward helping the Big Island rebuild.