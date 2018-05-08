How to help the Hawaii volcano victims

Story highlights
(CNN)The Kilauea volcano eruption on Hawaii's Big island has destroyed 35 structures, including at least 26 homes. As many as 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens have been ordered to evacuate their neighborhoods, where 12 fissures have opened and unleashed hazardous fumes and flowing lava that cannot be stopped.
And the disaster is still unfolding. Geologists expect the eruptions to continue, and volcanic tremors are rocking the island at the rate of 1 earthquake per hour. The biggest so far was a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday.
How to help
The Salvation Army is providing hydration and meals for the shelter at the Pahoa Community Center, and is setting up a distribution center in Puna.
You can donate directly to their volcano disaster relief efforts on Hawaii Island here or by calling 1-808-988-2136. The Salvation Army pledges that 100% of these donations will support disaster operations.
The Food Basket, a food bank on the Hawaiian Islands, launched the Lava Flow Evacuees Aid Fund. They are providing food, water and supplies to residents affected by the volcano.
St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Kolten Wong has started the GoFundMe campaign: Hawaii Natural Disasters Relief. Wong is a Hilo native who lived only 20 minutes from the disaster area. His campaign includes a video with a personal plea for help and a promise to make sure every dollar goes toward helping the Big Island rebuild.