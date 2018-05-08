How to help the Hawaii volcano victims

Story highlights The Salvation Army mobilizes aid distribution

Food Basket launches the Lava Flow Evacuees Aid Fund

(CNN) The Kilauea volcano eruption on Hawaii's Big island has destroyed 35 structures, including at least 26 homes. As many as 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens have been ordered to evacuate their neighborhoods, where 12 fissures have opened and unleashed hazardous fumes and flowing lava that cannot be stopped.

How to help

The Salvation Army is providing hydration and meals for the shelter at the Pahoa Community Center, and is setting up a distribution center in Puna.

Eruption Donations Procedures -- Update. Please call The Salvation Army at 808-756-0306 for information concerning in-kind or monetary donations, or prepared meals. Mahalo for your compassion and concern for your distressed neighbor. #mayorharrykim https://t.co/dqR4QKkamK — Mayor Harry Kim (@MayorHarryKim) May 6, 2018

You can donate directly to their volcano disaster relief efforts on Hawaii Island here or by calling 1-808-988-2136. The Salvation Army pledges that 100% of these donations will support disaster operations.

