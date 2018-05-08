In rural Illinois, officials are creating 'sanctuary' counties to protect gun owners from new laws

(CNN) We've all heard of "sanctuary cities" for immigrants. Now several counties in rural Illinois are using the same concept to protect gun rights.

At least four counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves "sanctuary counties" for gun owners, meaning they would not enforce any gun control measures passed by state lawmakers.

Democrats control both branches of the Illinois legislature, which poses a challenge for pro-gun conservatives in the state. Support for gun control measures rose nationwide in the wake of February's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"We want to make a statement. We don't want our Second Amendment rights to be stripped away from us," David Campbell, vice chairman of the Effingham County Board, told CNN. "If we protect immigrants with sanctuary cities, why not use similar laws to protect our rights to own a gun?" he added.