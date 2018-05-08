People have tried to stop lava from flowing. This is why they failed

(CNN) There's no way to stop lava.

Once the fissures open and the hot stuff starts flowing, it's best to not fight nature.

"The flows cannot be stopped, but people have tried in the past," said from Benjamin Andrews, director of the Global Volcanism Program at the Smithsonian Nation Museum of Natural History.

An unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018.

"In that event, huge pumps were used to spray the advancing lava with seawater -- but this effort did not stop the flow, rather it redirected the flow and prevented it from inundating the harbor," he said, adding that portions of some towns were overrun with lava. One person died as a result of the eruption.

