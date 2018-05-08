Hawaii volcano eruption leaves residents wondering about fate of homes

Leilani Estates, Hawaii (CNN) Residents voiced frustration and anxiety after being forced to evacuate their homes as lava and hazardous fumes spewed on Hawaii's Big Island.

Many of them grappled with uncertainty, not knowing whether their homes are intact or have been engulfed in lava. On Monday night, residents crammed into a community meeting, seeking answers.

Is this situation going to go on for months? Can I go into my house to retrieve my pet if I wear a gas mask? Why am I being told I can't get into my neighborhood?

There were no easy answers amid the toxic stew of sulfur dioxide and lava ripping through the ground. Meanwhile, authorities urged patience.

"Abide by the rules," said Hawaii County Deputy Fire Chief, Renwick Victorino. "If someone goes down, we got to go in, risk our lives. We know it's a dangerous situation already. If you guys can help us out, please, please do."