5 things for May 8: Eric Schneiderman, Iran nuke deal, US elections, Hawaii, Nigeria

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns

(CNN)Some people go camping. Others go glamping. But the truly hip enjoy the great outdoors in a big ol' bubble. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Eric Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman -- a vocal proponent of the #MeToo movement and a rising star in the Democratic party -- has resigned. He stepped down after a bombshell report in The New Yorker detailed assault allegations made against him by four women. The women, two who spoke on the record, said Schneiderman hit and choked them. He denied the allegations but said he was stepping down because "they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time." Schneiderman brought legal action against Harvey Weinstein and was a fierce critic of President Trump.
    2. Iran nuclear deal

    Will he or won't he? We won't know until this afternoon, but all indications are that President Trump will indeed pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, the Obama-era pact that Trump and Republicans despise. Most observers predict Trump will decide against extending the sanctions waivers on Iran's energy and banking sector, effectively leaving the deal. What would the consequences be? Some warn it could start a Mideast arms race if Iran also leaves the deal and restarts its nuclear program. Others say it could send a message to North Korea about the reliability of the US as a negotiating partner.
    3. Primaries

    It's primary day in Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia, four states that went for Donald Trump in 2016. The outcomes in these races will begin to provide answers to some key questions about how November's midterms are shaping up for both parties.
    The headliner today is the West Virginia GOP Senate primary. Republicans fear a win by former coal baron Don Blankenship could spell disaster in a general election match-up against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Blankenship spent a year in prison in connection with a 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 workers, and he's hit Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, with some racially charged attacks. Blankenship considers himself "Trumpier than Trump," but the President wants nothing to do with him and urged West Virginians to vote against him.
    4. Hawaii volcanic eruptions

    Volcanic activity has subsided at all 12 fissures on the Big Island, but a geologist warns this is most likely just a pause and this slow-moving natural disaster is far from over. So far, 35 structures have been destroyed, including at least 26 homes. Some of the 1,700 residents who had to flee their homes on the eastern end of the island were briefly allowed to retrieve needed items.  And despite a break in the action, danger still exists in the area, in the form of earthquakes and newly formed cracks. Since Friday's big 6.9-magnitude quake, the Big Island's endured about one earthquake per hour.
    5. Nigeria

    Some good news out of Nigeria. The army there says it has rescued more than 1,000 captives of Boko Haram. Most of the captives were woman and children, as well as young men who had been forced to become fighters for the terrorist group. A report last month said Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013, and the group sparked global outrage after its militants seized 276 girls from a boarding school in 2014. Some of those girls were freed last year. CNN could not confirm if the remaining Chibok girls were among those freed in this latest operation.
    TODAY'S QUOTES

    "The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation."
    University of Florida President Kent Fuchs, who apologized after a number of graduates were rushed off stage by a faculty member during graduation
    "It's probably rat poison squared."
    Warren Buffett, telling how he really feels about the cryptocurrency bitcoin, which took a 6% nosedive after his comments
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Weapons trade
    Want one night cruising around in a luxury vehicle? Got a gun? Then this Miami businessman wants to make a trade.
    Thanks, doc
    Experiencing a medical emergency during a comedy show? Make sure it's during Ken Jeong's act. The ex-doctor will hop off stage and save you.
    American made
    What's all the fuss over Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video? CNN's Lisa Respers France says you have to watch it more than once to understand.
    Holy moly
    Rihanna came as a pope. Katy Perry shined like an angel. These heavenly visions could be seen nowhere else but at the Met Gala.
    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    Counting calories
    Already craving your midday meal? You can choose wisely. Federal rules that require chain restaurants to post calorie counts are now in effect.
    TODAY'S NUMBER

    57%
    The approval rating of first lady Melania Trump in a new CNN poll. It's up 10 percentage points since January, with a surge in support from Democrats and women. She has also unveiled her platform -- "Be Best" -- which focuses on well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media.
    AND FINALLY

    Rain games
    Cuteness alert! It's a baby elephant playing in the rain. What could be cuter than that? (Click to view.)