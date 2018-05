5 things for May 8: Eric Schneiderman, Iran nuke deal, US elections, Hawaii, Nigeria

(CNN) Some people go camping. Others go glamping. But the truly hip enjoy the great outdoors in a big ol' bubble . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Eric Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman -- a vocal proponent of the #MeToo movement and a rising star in the Democratic party -- has resigned. He stepped down after a bombshell report in The New Yorker detailed assault allegations made against him by four women. The women, two who spoke on the record, said Schneiderman hit and choked them. He denied the allegations but said he was stepping down because "they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time." Schneiderman brought legal action against Harvey Weinstein and was a fierce critic of President Trump.

2. Iran nuclear deal

Will he or won't he? We won't know until this afternoon, but all indications are that President Trump will indeed pull out of the Iran nuclear deal , the Obama-era pact that Trump and Republicans despise. Most observers predict Trump will decide against extending the sanctions waivers on Iran's energy and banking sector, effectively leaving the deal. What would the consequences be? Some warn it could start a Mideast arms race if Iran also leaves the deal and restarts its nuclear program. Others say it could send a message to North Korea about the reliability of the US as a negotiating partner.

3. Primaries

4. Hawaii volcanic eruptions

5. Nigeria

Some good news out of Nigeria. The army there says it has rescued more than 1,000 captives of Boko Haram. Most of the captives were woman and children, as well as young men who had been forced to become fighters for the terrorist group. A report last month said Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013, and the group sparked global outrage after its militants seized 276 girls from a boarding school in 2014. Some of those girls were freed last year. CNN could not confirm if the remaining Chibok girls were among those freed in this latest operation.

TODAY'S QUOTES

"The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation."

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs, who apologized after a number of graduates were rushed off stage by a faculty member during graduation

"It's probably rat poison squared."

Warren Buffett, telling how he really feels about the cryptocurrency bitcoin, which took a 6% nosedive after his comments

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Weapons trade

Want one night cruising around in a luxury vehicle? Got a gun? Then this Miami businessman wants to make a trade

Thanks, doc

Experiencing a medical emergency during a comedy show? Make sure it's during Ken Jeong's act. The ex-doctor will hop off stage and save you

American made

What's all the fuss over Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video ? CNN's Lisa Respers France says you have to watch it more than once to understand.

Holy moly

Rihanna came as a pope. Katy Perry shined like an angel. These heavenly visions could be seen nowhere else but at the Met Gala

Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Rihanna – Rihanna donned a pope-inspired ensemble, including a jeweled mitre. Rihanna is co-chairing the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

Hide Caption 1 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Katy Perry – Katy Perry attends the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 7. The invitation-only event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Hide Caption 2 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Madonna – Madonna's outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer -- who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for "Like a Virgin" -- wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress. Hide Caption 3 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Nicki Minaj – This year's show will put the focus on fashion and works of medieval art, in what the Met describes as a thematic exhibition examining "fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism." Hide Caption 4 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Jennifer Lopez – Past Costume Institute exhibitions include "China: Through the Looking Glass" and "Manus x Machina." Hide Caption 5 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Model Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner wore a white jumpsuit to the event. Hide Caption 6 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Blake Lively – Blake Lively wears a Versace gown on the red carpet. Hide Caption 7 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Priyanka Chopra – Priyanka Chopra wore a heavily beaded headpiece. Hide Caption 8 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet TV personality Kim Kardashian – Kim Kardashian wore a form-fitting dress with embroidered crosses. Hide Caption 9 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Cardi B – Cardi B wore an intricate headpiece and shimmering gown and train. She was joined by designer Jeremy Scott on the carpet.

Hide Caption 10 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Model Gigi Hadid – Model Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet. Given the theme, there was plenty of religious imagery.

Hide Caption 11 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Sarah Jessica Parker – Sarah Jessica Parker walked the carpet wearing an ornate headpiece that included figurines.

Hide Caption 12 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Model Ming Xi – Chinese model Ming Xi arrives for the Met Gala.

Hide Caption 13 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Model Gisele Bundchen – Gisele Bundchen was dressed in gold dress made of ecologically dyed silk.

Hide Caption 14 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Amber Heard – Amber Heard donned a golden halo in line with the theme.

Hide Caption 15 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward – The evening even included a proposal. Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee on the famous Met gala stairs and popped the question to Kesha Ward, with whom he has three children. She said yes, though it was unclear if this was Epps' original proposal.

Hide Caption 16 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Zendaya – Zendaya was wearing an armor-inspired dress, channeling saint Joan of Arc.

Hide Caption 17 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Screenwriter Lena Waithe – Emmy winner Lena Waithe wore a rainbow-colored cape.

Hide Caption 18 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge – Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns and veils to celebrate the gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Hide Caption 19 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet From left actress Frances McDormand, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and actress Anne Hathaway – Wearing a piece by Valentino, Frances McDormand said " I'm a pagan ." Hide Caption 20 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Ariana Grande – Ariana Grande was wearing a dress designed by Vera Wang.

Hide Caption 21 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Amanda Seyfried – The actress was wearing a golden gown and tiara by Prada. Hide Caption 22 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer SZA – Headpieces were popular among A-listers at Monday night's event. Hide Caption 23 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Kate Bosworth – Actress Kate Bosworth was wearing an angelic veil to pay homage to this year's theme. Hide Caption 24 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Mindy Kaling – "You can be the king but watch the queen conquer," actress Minday Kaling posted on Instragram.

Hide Caption 25 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney – Amal Clooney wore a corset with a floral-printed train and fitted slacks, while George donned a classic tuxedo.

Hide Caption 26 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Designer Donatella Versace – Fashion icon Donatella Versace is co-chairing this year's event with Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Amal Clooney.

Hide Caption 27 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her daughter, Bee Shaffer – Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, walked the carpet at tonight's Met Gala.

Hide Caption 28 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Lili Reinhart – Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- held Monday night.

Hide Caption 29 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Model Jasmine Sanders – In case you're wondering how to score a ticket to this exclusive invite-only event, tickets are $30,000 each.

Hide Caption 30 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Lynda Carter – All the money goes to support the Costume Institute.

Hide Caption 31 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Singer Rita Ora – The Vatican lent items to be exhibited. The exhibition opens to the public on May 10 and runs through October 8, 2018.

Hide Caption 32 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Kerry Washington – Vreeland curated some of the most ambitious and heavily publicized exhibitions in its history, and used the gala as an opportunity to inaugurate them.

Hide Caption 33 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet TV personality Kris Jenner – New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities — so the gala is its biggest fundraiser.

Hide Caption 34 of 35 Photos: Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet Actress Diane Kruger – From 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn't pegged to an exhibition, and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room.

Hide Caption 35 of 35

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Counting calories

Already craving your midday meal? You can choose wisely. Federal rules that require chain restaurants to post calorie counts are now in effect

Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips At Subway, the oven-roasted chicken sandwich with honey mustard sauce, which has 23 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, is a nutrient combo that will keep you sated on the road. For a snack during your travels, apples are the healthiest option. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Burger King's fish sandwich is easy to eat on the go, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats and relatively low in calories and saturated fat, especially when you skip the tartar sauce. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Wendy's grilled chicken wrap with cheddar and honey mustard makes for a quick grab-and-go meal when you're on the road. If you think hunger pangs will distract you while driving after that, grab some apple slices, too. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Starbucks's protein bistro box is packed with easy-to-nibble foods including a hard-boiled egg, apple slices, cheddar cheese, muesli bread and peanut butter. For long drives, grab a Kind bar, which will come in handy when hunger pangs begin to distract. A cool lime Refreshers beverage has a third of the calories of a typical lemonade and is lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract to keep you alert on the road. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Taco Bell's grilled steak soft tacos aren't just easy to hold, they also offer a moderate amount of carbs and fat, with a dose of satiating protein for long road trips. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips McDonald's sandwich is a quick and easy grab-and-go option. The Filet-o-fish sandwich is made with omega-3-rich pollock. Grab some apple slices to have handy in case your trip ends up taking longer than planned. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Healthy food at Dunkin' Donuts that's easy to eat while driving comes in the form of a multigrain bagel with reduced-fat plain cream cheese and an iced latte with skim milk. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Panera Bread's tuna salad sandwich on honey wheat, with apple and baked crisps, is easy to manage in the tight space of a car. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Healthy fast food options for road trips Chipotle has a healthy option that's easy to eat while driving, on the kids' menu: tacos with chicken, brown rice and fajita vegetables, a Mandarin orange and organic milk. Hide Caption 9 of 9

TODAY'S NUMBER

57%

The approval rating of first lady Melania Trump in a new CNN poll. It's up 10 percentage points since January, with a surge in support from Democrats and women. She has also unveiled her platform -- "Be Best" -- which focuses on well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media.

AND FINALLY

Rain games