Solicitor general takes over for Eric Schneiderman after assault allegations and resignation

(CNN) New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood was named the state's acting attorney general Tuesday and will take over for Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned after allegations that he assaulted several women.

"This morning, I'm grateful to work with the best colleagues in the business -- including Barbara Underwood, who will be acting NY AG," Amy Spitalnick, press secretary for the New York Attorney, tweeted from a verified account. "She's argued 20 cases before SCOTUS, clerked for Thurgood Marshall, & much more. The work continues."

Solicitor General Barbara Underwood argues before the Court of Appeals in Albany, New York, in 2008.

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, spoke on the record to the magazine, saying they had been romantically involved with Schneiderman but that the violence was nonconsensual. The New Yorker described the violence as occurring "often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent."

Schneiderman's stunning fall ends what had been a promising prospective career in Democratic politics. The attorney general was a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and had been a vocal proponent for women's rights and for the #MeToo movement.

