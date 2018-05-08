California may become the first state to require solar panels on new homes

(CNN) People wanting to buy a new home in California may soon face an additional upfront expense -- solar panels that will reduce energy use.

The panels could become a requirement if the California Energy Commission votes Wednesday to adopt new energy efficiency standards

The standards will benefit homeowners' wallets and the environment, according to the CEC.

"Homes under the (new) standards will use about 50% less energy than those under the previous 2016 standards," said CEC spokeswoman Amber Beck, "and greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced as if 115,000 cars were taken off the road."

Houses under construction as of January 1, 2020, will be included in the plan. It would make California the first state in the country to require solar panels on homes, according to the CEC.

Read More