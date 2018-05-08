4 earthquakes strike California

(CNN) A series of four temblors struck California in about 12 hours, two of them near the small town of Cabazon, according to the US Geological Survey.

Just before 5 a.m. (8 a.m. ET) Tuesday, two small earthquakes struck within minutes of each other, roughly 7 miles north of the Southern California city of 4,000. Cabazon is about 45 miles east of the Los Angeles suburb, Riverside.

The first quake was a 4.5 magnitude, while the second was a 3.2, the USGS reported.

Residents in San Diego, 95 miles south of the 4.5 magnitude quake, felt the "initial jolt," according to CNN affiliate KNBC

About 12 hours earlier, two more temblors hit opposite ends of the Golden State.

