Boston Red Sox & New York Yankees to play each other in London

(CNN) One of the fiercest rivalries in sport -- the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox -- is on the move and heading to London as Major League Baseball flies across the Atlantic to broaden its global reach.

MLB announced Tuesday that the Yankees and Red Sox will play two regular-season games at the London Stadium, which played host to the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics, on June 29 and 30, 2019.

It is the first time MLB games will have been played in Europe.

