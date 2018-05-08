Story highlights Yankees and Red Sox to play each other at London Stadium

(CNN) One of the fiercest rivalries in sport -- the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox -- is on the move and heading to London as Major League Baseball flies across the Atlantic to broaden its global reach.

MLB announced Tuesday that the Yankees and Red Sox will play two regular-season games at the London Stadium -- which hosted the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics -- on June 29 and 30, 2019.

The Red Sox will be the home team for the two-game series, the first MLB games to be played in Europe.

But it will not be the first time regular-season MLB matches will have been played internationally, with ties already having been staged in Mexico, Japan, Puerto Rico and Australia.

It has already been announced that Oakland and Seattle will play next season's opener at the Tokyo Dome on March 20-21.

