What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5. Justify was a 5-2 favorite in the race, which was the wettest in the history of the event. More than 3 inches of rain fell at Churchill Downs. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Kevin Love hugs Cleveland teammate LeBron James after James hit the game-winning shot to defeat Toronto in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 5. Hide Caption 2 of 23

The Bentley of Josh Caygill and Aron Taylor-Smith is driven during a GT Series Sprint Cup race in Longfield, England, on Sunday, May 6. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers puts his helmet on his 1-year-old daughter, Bailee, after attending rookie camp on Friday, May 4. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Washington forward T.J. Oshie, top, fights Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang during Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday, May 3. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Lionel Messi is held by Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez after scoring a goal against archrival Real Madrid on Sunday, May 6. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Barcelona has let to lose a league game in Spain this season. The club, which clinched the league last month, has 26 wins and nine draws. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Costumed characters line up for the National Anthem before a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, May 5. Many sports teams held "Star Wars" promotions this weekend. Related story: What is Star Wars Day? Hide Caption 7 of 23

A competitor clears a muddy obstacle during the Bison Race in Logoisk, Belarus, on Tuesday, May 1. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Anastasiia Salos, a rhythmic gymnast from Belarus, performs during an event in Guadalajara, Spain, on Saturday, May 5. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Golden State guard Stephen Curry tries to avoid New Orleans forward Anthony Davis during Game 3 of their NBA playoff series on Friday, May 4. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Cincinnati third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a giant bubble as he stands on the dugout steps on Tuesday, May 1. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Steven Stamkos lie on top of Boston's David Krejci during a goal-mouth scramble on Wednesday, May 2. Tampa Bay won the playoff series in five games to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference Final. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Chelsea's Hannah Blundell, left, and Arsenal's Beth Mead compete for a header during the FA Cup final in London on Saturday, May 5. Chelsea won the match 3-1. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Maria Sharapova hits a shot during a first-round match at the Madrid Open on Sunday, May 6. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Spectators wear costumes as they cheer on Ironman competitors in Port Macquarie, Australia, on Sunday, May 6. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Hope Akpan, a midfielder for Burton Albion, celebrates a goal during a league match against Preston North End on Sunday, May 6. Burton lost 2-1, however, and was relegated from the second tier of English soccer. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Toronto second baseman Yangervis Solarte slides into third base during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Thursday, May 3. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas, left, is defended by Cleveland's Tristan Thompson during Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday, May 1. Hide Caption 18 of 23

A competitor reacts after crossing a sand dune during the Titan Desert bike race in Morocco on Wednesday, May 2. The race takes place over six days and is nearly 400 miles long. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien, left, and Nashville's Scott Hartnell become better acquainted after colliding during Game 4 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, May 3. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Collegiate runners are reflected by a water obstacle during a race in Stanford, California, on Thursday, May 3. Hide Caption 21 of 23