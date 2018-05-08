Breaking News

What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Updated 7:13 AM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5. Justify was a 5-2 favorite in the race, which was the wettest in the history of the event. More than 3 inches of rain fell at Churchill Downs.
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5. Justify was a 5-2 favorite in the race, which was the wettest in the history of the event. More than 3 inches of rain fell at Churchill Downs.
Kevin Love hugs Cleveland teammate LeBron James after James hit the game-winning shot to defeat Toronto in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 5.
Kevin Love hugs Cleveland teammate LeBron James after James hit the game-winning shot to defeat Toronto in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 5.
The Bentley of Josh Caygill and Aron Taylor-Smith is driven during a GT Series Sprint Cup race in Longfield, England, on Sunday, May 6.
The Bentley of Josh Caygill and Aron Taylor-Smith is driven during a GT Series Sprint Cup race in Longfield, England, on Sunday, May 6.
Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers puts his helmet on his 1-year-old daughter, Bailee, after attending rookie camp on Friday, May 4.
Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers puts his helmet on his 1-year-old daughter, Bailee, after attending rookie camp on Friday, May 4.
Washington forward T.J. Oshie, top, fights Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang during Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
Washington forward T.J. Oshie, top, fights Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang during Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
Lionel Messi is held by Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez after scoring a goal against archrival Real Madrid on Sunday, May 6. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Barcelona has let to lose a league game in Spain this season. The club, which clinched the league last month, has 26 wins and nine draws.
Lionel Messi is held by Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez after scoring a goal against archrival Real Madrid on Sunday, May 6. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Barcelona has let to lose a league game in Spain this season. The club, which clinched the league last month, has 26 wins and nine draws.
Costumed characters line up for the National Anthem before a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, May 5. Many sports teams held "Star Wars" promotions this weekend.
Costumed characters line up for the National Anthem before a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, May 5. Many sports teams held "Star Wars" promotions this weekend. Related story: What is Star Wars Day?
A competitor clears a muddy obstacle during the Bison Race in Logoisk, Belarus, on Tuesday, May 1.
A competitor clears a muddy obstacle during the Bison Race in Logoisk, Belarus, on Tuesday, May 1.
Anastasiia Salos, a rhythmic gymnast from Belarus, performs during an event in Guadalajara, Spain, on Saturday, May 5.
Anastasiia Salos, a rhythmic gymnast from Belarus, performs during an event in Guadalajara, Spain, on Saturday, May 5.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry tries to avoid New Orleans forward Anthony Davis during Game 3 of their NBA playoff series on Friday, May 4.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry tries to avoid New Orleans forward Anthony Davis during Game 3 of their NBA playoff series on Friday, May 4.
Cincinnati third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a giant bubble as he stands on the dugout steps on Tuesday, May 1.
Cincinnati third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a giant bubble as he stands on the dugout steps on Tuesday, May 1.
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Steven Stamkos lie on top of Boston&#39;s David Krejci during a goal-mouth scramble on Wednesday, May 2. Tampa Bay won the playoff series in five games to advance to the NHL&#39;s Eastern Conference Final.
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Steven Stamkos lie on top of Boston's David Krejci during a goal-mouth scramble on Wednesday, May 2. Tampa Bay won the playoff series in five games to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference Final.
Chelsea&#39;s Hannah Blundell, left, and Arsenal&#39;s Beth Mead compete for a header during the FA Cup final in London on Saturday, May 5. Chelsea won the match 3-1.
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell, left, and Arsenal's Beth Mead compete for a header during the FA Cup final in London on Saturday, May 5. Chelsea won the match 3-1.
Maria Sharapova hits a shot during a first-round match at the Madrid Open on Sunday, May 6.
Maria Sharapova hits a shot during a first-round match at the Madrid Open on Sunday, May 6.
Spectators wear costumes as they cheer on Ironman competitors in Port Macquarie, Australia, on Sunday, May 6.
Spectators wear costumes as they cheer on Ironman competitors in Port Macquarie, Australia, on Sunday, May 6.
Hope Akpan, a midfielder for Burton Albion, celebrates a goal during a league match against Preston North End on Sunday, May 6. Burton lost 2-1, however, and was relegated from the second tier of English soccer.
Hope Akpan, a midfielder for Burton Albion, celebrates a goal during a league match against Preston North End on Sunday, May 6. Burton lost 2-1, however, and was relegated from the second tier of English soccer.
Toronto second baseman Yangervis Solarte slides into third base during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Thursday, May 3.
Toronto second baseman Yangervis Solarte slides into third base during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Thursday, May 3.
Toronto&#39;s Jonas Valanciunas, left, is defended by Cleveland&#39;s Tristan Thompson during Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday, May 1.
Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas, left, is defended by Cleveland's Tristan Thompson during Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday, May 1.
A competitor reacts after crossing a sand dune during the Titan Desert bike race in Morocco on Wednesday, May 2. The race takes place over six days and is nearly 400 miles long.
A competitor reacts after crossing a sand dune during the Titan Desert bike race in Morocco on Wednesday, May 2. The race takes place over six days and is nearly 400 miles long.
Winnipeg&#39;s Dustin Byfuglien, left, and Nashville&#39;s Scott Hartnell become better acquainted after colliding during Game 4 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien, left, and Nashville's Scott Hartnell become better acquainted after colliding during Game 4 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
Collegiate runners are reflected by a water obstacle during a race in Stanford, California, on Thursday, May 3.
Collegiate runners are reflected by a water obstacle during a race in Stanford, California, on Thursday, May 3.
Cyclists ride around a turn Sunday, May 6, during the third stage of the Tour of Italy.
Cyclists ride around a turn Sunday, May 6, during the third stage of the Tour of Italy.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves goodbye to fans after a Premier League match in London on Sunday, May 6. Wenger is leaving the club after 22 seasons in charge.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves goodbye to fans after a Premier League match in London on Sunday, May 6. Wenger is leaving the club after 22 seasons in charge. See 26 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 23 amazing sports photos from May 1 through May 7.