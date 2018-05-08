What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
The Bentley of Josh Caygill and Aron Taylor-Smith is driven during a GT Series Sprint Cup race in Longfield, England, on Sunday, May 6.
Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers puts his helmet on his 1-year-old daughter, Bailee, after attending rookie camp on Friday, May 4.
Washington forward T.J. Oshie, top, fights Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang during Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
A competitor clears a muddy obstacle during the Bison Race in Logoisk, Belarus, on Tuesday, May 1.
Anastasiia Salos, a rhythmic gymnast from Belarus, performs during an event in Guadalajara, Spain, on Saturday, May 5.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry tries to avoid New Orleans forward Anthony Davis during Game 3 of their NBA playoff series on Friday, May 4.
Cincinnati third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a giant bubble as he stands on the dugout steps on Tuesday, May 1.
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Steven Stamkos lie on top of Boston's David Krejci during a goal-mouth scramble on Wednesday, May 2. Tampa Bay won the playoff series in five games to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference Final.
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell, left, and Arsenal's Beth Mead compete for a header during the FA Cup final in London on Saturday, May 5. Chelsea won the match 3-1.
Maria Sharapova hits a shot during a first-round match at the Madrid Open on Sunday, May 6.
Spectators wear costumes as they cheer on Ironman competitors in Port Macquarie, Australia, on Sunday, May 6.
Hope Akpan, a midfielder for Burton Albion, celebrates a goal during a league match against Preston North End on Sunday, May 6. Burton lost 2-1, however, and was relegated from the second tier of English soccer.
Toronto second baseman Yangervis Solarte slides into third base during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Thursday, May 3.
Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas, left, is defended by Cleveland's Tristan Thompson during Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday, May 1.
A competitor reacts after crossing a sand dune during the Titan Desert bike race in Morocco on Wednesday, May 2. The race takes place over six days and is nearly 400 miles long.
Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien, left, and Nashville's Scott Hartnell become better acquainted after colliding during Game 4 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, May 3.
Collegiate runners are reflected by a water obstacle during a race in Stanford, California, on Thursday, May 3.
Cyclists ride around a turn Sunday, May 6, during the third stage of the Tour of Italy.
