Breaking News

Trump to award Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL

By Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 11:18 AM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A US soldier puts a blanket on a detainee during a mission in southeast Afghanistan in 2004. American troops went to fight in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The combat mission, code-named Operation Enduring Freedom, lasted for 13 years until being &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/28/politics/obama-afghanistan-end-of-combat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;brought to an end&lt;/a&gt; in December 2014. Thousands of American troops are still in the country, however, as part of the NATO effort to train and advise Afghan security forces. Some US forces are also carrying out counterterrorism missions in the country.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
A US soldier puts a blanket on a detainee during a mission in southeast Afghanistan in 2004. American troops went to fight in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The combat mission, code-named Operation Enduring Freedom, lasted for 13 years until being brought to an end in December 2014. Thousands of American troops are still in the country, however, as part of the NATO effort to train and advise Afghan security forces. Some US forces are also carrying out counterterrorism missions in the country.
Hide Caption
1 of 40
In this image taken from video, US President George W. Bush addresses the nation from the White House on October 7, 2001. He announced that US and British forces had begun airstrikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan. The United States linked the Sept. 11 attacks to al Qaeda, a group that operated under the protection of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The military operation was launched to stop the Taliban from providing a safe haven to al Qaeda and to stop al Qaeda&#39;s use of Afghanistan as a base for terrorist activities.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
In this image taken from video, US President George W. Bush addresses the nation from the White House on October 7, 2001. He announced that US and British forces had begun airstrikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan. The United States linked the Sept. 11 attacks to al Qaeda, a group that operated under the protection of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The military operation was launched to stop the Taliban from providing a safe haven to al Qaeda and to stop al Qaeda's use of Afghanistan as a base for terrorist activities.
Hide Caption
2 of 40
Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is seen at an undisclosed location in this television image broadcast on October 7, 2001. Bin Laden praised God for the Sept. 11 attacks and swore America &quot;will never dream of security&quot; until &quot;the infidel&#39;s armies leave the land of Muhammad.&quot;
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is seen at an undisclosed location in this television image broadcast on October 7, 2001. Bin Laden praised God for the Sept. 11 attacks and swore America "will never dream of security" until "the infidel's armies leave the land of Muhammad."
Hide Caption
3 of 40
Soldiers with the Afghan Northern Alliance ride in a truck on October 19, 2001. They were opposition forces allied with the United States in its fight against the Taliban.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Soldiers with the Afghan Northern Alliance ride in a truck on October 19, 2001. They were opposition forces allied with the United States in its fight against the Taliban.
Hide Caption
4 of 40
An aerial photo, released by the US Department of Defense on October 31, 2001, shows damage to a reported terrorist training camp in Afghanistan. US planes bombed the Taliban front line north of the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
An aerial photo, released by the US Department of Defense on October 31, 2001, shows damage to a reported terrorist training camp in Afghanistan. US planes bombed the Taliban front line north of the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Hide Caption
5 of 40
US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, right, speaks to the press during a Pentagon briefing on November 6, 2001. Rumsfeld said the United States had more than doubled the number of its troops based in Afghanistan. Other countries also contributed troops to the coalition.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, right, speaks to the press during a Pentagon briefing on November 6, 2001. Rumsfeld said the United States had more than doubled the number of its troops based in Afghanistan. Other countries also contributed troops to the coalition.
Hide Caption
6 of 40
Afghan refugees reach for bags of rice and sugar being handed out by a local aid organization near Chaman, Pakistan, on December 4, 2001. Tens of thousands of Afghans had crossed the border since the 9/11 attacks.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan refugees reach for bags of rice and sugar being handed out by a local aid organization near Chaman, Pakistan, on December 4, 2001. Tens of thousands of Afghans had crossed the border since the 9/11 attacks.
Hide Caption
7 of 40
Al Qaeda prisoners are held in Agom, Afghanistan, on December 17, 2001. Afghan militia leaders declared victory in the battle of Tora Bora and claimed to have captured al Qaeda&#39;s last base.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Al Qaeda prisoners are held in Agom, Afghanistan, on December 17, 2001. Afghan militia leaders declared victory in the battle of Tora Bora and claimed to have captured al Qaeda's last base.
Hide Caption
8 of 40
A Northern Alliance fighter bursts into laughter as US planes strike a Taliban position near Tora Bora, Afghanistan, in December 2001.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
A Northern Alliance fighter bursts into laughter as US planes strike a Taliban position near Tora Bora, Afghanistan, in December 2001.
Hide Caption
9 of 40
A detainee is escorted by military police at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on February 6, 2002. The base&#39;s detention facilities had been repurposed to hold detainees from the US &quot;war on terror.&quot;
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
A detainee is escorted by military police at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on February 6, 2002. The base's detention facilities had been repurposed to hold detainees from the US "war on terror."
Hide Caption
10 of 40
Mullah Mohammed Omar, the man credited with creating the Taliban, is seen in this photo that spread in 2002. The Afghan government said in a news release that he died in Pakistan in 2013. The White House confirmed his death in 2015 but said &quot;the exact circumstances of his death remain uncertain.&quot;
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Mullah Mohammed Omar, the man credited with creating the Taliban, is seen in this photo that spread in 2002. The Afghan government said in a news release that he died in Pakistan in 2013. The White House confirmed his death in 2015 but said "the exact circumstances of his death remain uncertain."
Hide Caption
11 of 40
Mohboba, 7, stands near a bullet-ridden wall in Kabul as she waits to be seen at a health clinic on March 1, 2002. She had a skin ailment that plagued many poverty-stricken children in Afghanistan.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Mohboba, 7, stands near a bullet-ridden wall in Kabul as she waits to be seen at a health clinic on March 1, 2002. She had a skin ailment that plagued many poverty-stricken children in Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
12 of 40
Damage is seen in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, where the Taliban destroyed the Buddhas of Bamiyan, the two tallest standing Buddhas in the world. The act generated an outcry in the international community. The Taliban also destroyed villages and towns in Bamiyan Province.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Damage is seen in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, where the Taliban destroyed the Buddhas of Bamiyan, the two tallest standing Buddhas in the world. The act generated an outcry in the international community. The Taliban also destroyed villages and towns in Bamiyan Province.
Hide Caption
13 of 40
Afghan girls watch United Nations workers unload ballot kits ahead of the country&#39;s first democratic election in October 2004. Hamid Karzai was sworn in as President in December.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan girls watch United Nations workers unload ballot kits ahead of the country's first democratic election in October 2004. Hamid Karzai was sworn in as President in December.
Hide Caption
14 of 40
Afghan women walk past a portrait of Karzai in Kabul on October 26, 2004. Karzai had been in a leadership role since December 2001, when an interim government was formed after the Taliban lost its last major stronghold.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan women walk past a portrait of Karzai in Kabul on October 26, 2004. Karzai had been in a leadership role since December 2001, when an interim government was formed after the Taliban lost its last major stronghold.
Hide Caption
15 of 40
An Afghan soldier provides security near the site where a US helicopter crashed in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on April 7, 2005. At least 16 people were killed.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
An Afghan soldier provides security near the site where a US helicopter crashed in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on April 7, 2005. At least 16 people were killed.
Hide Caption
16 of 40
Protesters in Kabul rally against US President George W. Bush on May 12, 2005.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Protesters in Kabul rally against US President George W. Bush on May 12, 2005.
Hide Caption
17 of 40
Poppy farmer Abdul Rassod looks over his field in Panshar, Afghanistan, on May 29, 2005. Afghanistan is the world&#39;s largest producer of opium and heroin.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Poppy farmer Abdul Rassod looks over his field in Panshar, Afghanistan, on May 29, 2005. Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of opium and heroin.
Hide Caption
18 of 40
Several people were killed in Kabul after a pair of suicide bombings on November 14, 2005.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Several people were killed in Kabul after a pair of suicide bombings on November 14, 2005.
Hide Caption
19 of 40
Bush and Karzai attend a news conference in Kabul on March 1, 2006. It was Bush&#39;s first visit to Afghanistan.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Bush and Karzai attend a news conference in Kabul on March 1, 2006. It was Bush's first visit to Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
20 of 40
US soldiers disembark from a helicopter in Afghanistan&#39;s Ghazni Province on May 28, 2007.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US soldiers disembark from a helicopter in Afghanistan's Ghazni Province on May 28, 2007.
Hide Caption
21 of 40
Supplies are dropped to US troops in Ghazni Province on May 29, 2007.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Supplies are dropped to US troops in Ghazni Province on May 29, 2007.
Hide Caption
22 of 40
Afghan students recite Islamic prayers at an outdoor classroom in the remote Wakhan Corridor on September 2, 2007.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan students recite Islamic prayers at an outdoor classroom in the remote Wakhan Corridor on September 2, 2007.
Hide Caption
23 of 40
Troops wait to fire artillery on a Taliban position in Afghanistan&#39;s Kunar Province on October 22, 2008.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Troops wait to fire artillery on a Taliban position in Afghanistan's Kunar Province on October 22, 2008.
Hide Caption
24 of 40
Bush speaks to US troops during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base on December 15, 2008. It was his second and last visit to Afghanistan as President.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Bush speaks to US troops during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base on December 15, 2008. It was his second and last visit to Afghanistan as President.
Hide Caption
25 of 40
US soldiers take defensive positions after receiving fire from Taliban positions in Afghanistan&#39;s Kunar Province on May 11, 2009. Army Spc. Zachary Boyd, left, was wearing &quot;I love NY&quot; boxer shorts after rushing from his sleeping quarters to join his fellow platoon members.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US soldiers take defensive positions after receiving fire from Taliban positions in Afghanistan's Kunar Province on May 11, 2009. Army Spc. Zachary Boyd, left, was wearing "I love NY" boxer shorts after rushing from his sleeping quarters to join his fellow platoon members.
Hide Caption
26 of 40
Afghan men cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul on August 20, 2009. It was the country&#39;s second election.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan men cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul on August 20, 2009. It was the country's second election.
Hide Caption
27 of 40
US Marines make their way up a mountainside in Afghanistan&#39;s Helmand Province on August 22, 2009.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US Marines make their way up a mountainside in Afghanistan's Helmand Province on August 22, 2009.
Hide Caption
28 of 40
Marines pay their respects to Lance Cpl. Joshua Bernard during his memorial service in Helmand Province on August 27, 2009. Bernard was killed during a Taliban ambush earlier that month.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Marines pay their respects to Lance Cpl. Joshua Bernard during his memorial service in Helmand Province on August 27, 2009. Bernard was killed during a Taliban ambush earlier that month.
Hide Caption
29 of 40
US soldiers fire mortars from a base in Afghanistan&#39;s Kunar Province on October 24, 2009.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US soldiers fire mortars from a base in Afghanistan's Kunar Province on October 24, 2009.
Hide Caption
30 of 40
Afghan President Hamid Karzai prepares to kiss a copy of the Quran during his swearing-in ceremony on November 19, 2009. He won a second term after Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah dropped out of a runoff.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Afghan President Hamid Karzai prepares to kiss a copy of the Quran during his swearing-in ceremony on November 19, 2009. He won a second term after Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah dropped out of a runoff.
Hide Caption
31 of 40
US President Barack Obama addresses troops at Bagram Air Base on March 28, 2010. A few months earlier, he announced a surge of 30,000 additional troops. This new deployment would bring the US total to almost 100,000 troops, in addition to 40,000 NATO troops.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US President Barack Obama addresses troops at Bagram Air Base on March 28, 2010. A few months earlier, he announced a surge of 30,000 additional troops. This new deployment would bring the US total to almost 100,000 troops, in addition to 40,000 NATO troops.
Hide Caption
32 of 40
US soldiers shield themselves from dust as a helicopter takes off in Afghanistan&#39;s Arghandab Valley on July 30, 2010.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US soldiers shield themselves from dust as a helicopter takes off in Afghanistan's Arghandab Valley on July 30, 2010.
Hide Caption
33 of 40
Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. Bin Laden was killed when Navy SEALs conducted a raid at a compound in Pakistan. &lt;em&gt;(Editor&#39;s note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. Bin Laden was killed when Navy SEALs conducted a raid at a compound in Pakistan. (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)
Hide Caption
34 of 40
Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Hide Caption
35 of 40
Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House to receive the Medal of Honor. The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House to receive the Medal of Honor. The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
36 of 40
A coalition helicopter fires flares in Kuz Kunar, Afghanistan, on July 17, 2011.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
A coalition helicopter fires flares in Kuz Kunar, Afghanistan, on July 17, 2011.
Hide Caption
37 of 40
An Afghan soldier carries his wounded colleague to a US Army helicopter after a roadside bomb attack on the outskirts of Kandahar, Afghanistan, on July 29, 2011.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
An Afghan soldier carries his wounded colleague to a US Army helicopter after a roadside bomb attack on the outskirts of Kandahar, Afghanistan, on July 29, 2011.
Hide Caption
38 of 40
A US Army carry team moves the remains of Sgt. William B. Gross Paniagua at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on August 1, 2011. Gross Paniagua died in Afghanistan on July 31, 2011, from injuries sustained by an improvised explosive device.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
A US Army carry team moves the remains of Sgt. William B. Gross Paniagua at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on August 1, 2011. Gross Paniagua died in Afghanistan on July 31, 2011, from injuries sustained by an improvised explosive device.
Hide Caption
39 of 40
US Army Gen. John Campbell, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Delbert Byers open the &quot;Resolute Support&quot; flag during a ceremony in Kabul on December 28, 2014. The United States and NATO formally ended the combat mission in Afghanistan. Resolute Support was the name of the new mission to assist and train Afghanistan&#39;s troops.
Photos: Afghanistan: America's longest war
US Army Gen. John Campbell, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Delbert Byers open the "Resolute Support" flag during a ceremony in Kabul on December 28, 2014. The United States and NATO formally ended the combat mission in Afghanistan. Resolute Support was the name of the new mission to assist and train Afghanistan's troops.
Hide Caption
40 of 40
01 war in afghanistan02 war in afghanistan03 war in afghanistan04 war in afghanistan05 war in afghanistan06 war in afghanistan07 war in afghanistan08 war in afghanistan09 war in afghanistan10 war in afghanistan11 war in afghanistan12 war in afghanistan13 war in afghanistan RESTRICTED14 war in afghanistan15 war in afghanistan16 war in afghanistan17 war in afghanistan18 war in afghanistan19 war in afghanistan20 war in afghanistan21 war in afghanistan22 war in afghanistan23 war in afghanistan24 war in afghanistan25 war in afghanistan26 war in afghanistan27 war in afghanistan28 war in afghanistan29 war in afghanistan30 war in afghanistan31 war in afghanistan32 war in afghanistan33 war in afghanistan RESTRICTED34 war in afghanistan RESTRICTED35 war in afghanistan36 war in afghanistan37 war in afghanistan38 war in afghanistan39 war in afghanistan40 war in afghanistan

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will award a retired US Navy SEAL with the Medal of Honor in recognition of his actions during a 2002 clash with enemy combatants while serving in Afghanistan.

The White House announced on Monday the President will recognize Britt K. Slabinski with the award on May 24 for "conspicuous gallantry."
According to the Navy's official website, Slabinski led a team facing substantial enemy fire "in an attempt to rescue teammate Petty Officer First Class Neil Roberts during Operation ANACONDA in 2002. Master Chief Slabinski's selfless actions throughout the 14-hour battle constituted gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty."
In making the announcement, the White House said Slabinski guided a reconnaissance team to a snowy mountaintop "in support of a major coalition offensive against Al-Qaida forces in the valley below."
    According to the White House, after a helicopter crash-landing and a teammate ejected from the aircraft, Slabinski mounted "a daring assault back to the mountain peak in an attempt to rescue their stranded teammate."
    Read More
    The White House statement describes Slabinski facing sustained attacks "as he engaged in a pitched, close-quarters firefight against the tenacious and more heavily armed enemy forces."
    In addition, Slabinski "carried a seriously wounded teammate through waist-deep snow," according to the Navy's website, and continued to engage the enemy "until the mountain top could be secured and his team was extracted."
    Slabinski has received a number of other awards in recognition of his actions, including the Navy Cross and the Navy and Marine Corps Medal.