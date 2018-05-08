Trump's approval is rising among these specific groups

(CNN) A Gallup poll released on Monday has President Donald Trump's approval rating at 42%. He has not had an approval rating above 40% in Gallup's poll since it hit 41% in late May 2017, which was immediately after he fired James Comey as FBI director.

CNN's recent polling has the President's job approval at 41%, no different than CNN's previous polling in March. However, his approval on specific issues like the economy, foreign trade and immigration have all increased since March by several points.

While the President's approval ratings have remained stagnant in Gallup polling and the uptick could be considered statistical noise, this movement may also show the beginning of a upward trend for Trump and it's worth looking at where the numbers have moved.

One of the largest areas for growth has taken place among people ages 50-64, among whom Trump's approval has increased by 8 points since December. Other age groups have continued with little movement except for those ages 18-29, who now approve of the President at 29% -- an increase from 24% in November.

Read More