Senate effort to pass sexual harassment overhaul gets new push

(CNN) After months of inaction and stalled momentum, Senate negotiators are breathing new life into the effort to pass sexual harassment legislation to overhaul the once-secretive system through which sexual harassment and misconduct complaints are handled on Capitol Hill.

Three congressional sources with knowledge of the negotiations tell CNN that conversations have been picking up behind the scenes and are slowly moving in the right direction towards negotiating final legislative language that could pass the Senate.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Patty Murray of Washington and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, are in negotiations looking for a compromise right now and it's progressing, albeit slowly. A Democratic source with knowledge of the negotiations says there's reason for optimism that something is going to get done soon. But key in the days ahead will be whether that optimism will be met by McConnell, who has yet to signal his stance on the ongoing negotiations. McConnell controls the Senate floor schedule, dictating what legislation will ultimately be taken up by the upper chamber.

McConnell spokesman David Popp would not read out the current negotiations, other than to characterize them as still "ongoing."

"We mean business and so we're continuing to push to get this done and I believe we will get it done," Klobuchar, a Democrat, told CNN late last month.