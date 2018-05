Trump accuser secures Democratic nomination for Ohio state Legislature

Washington (CNN) Rachel Crooks, who alleged that Donald Trump kissed her without her consent in 2005 when she was working as a receptionist in Trump Tower, on Tuesday secured her primary bid for state office in Ohio.

Crooks was running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for a seat in the state Legislature.

President Trump denied Crooks' claims after The Post's report published, tweeting: "A woman I don't know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running."

Crooks responded to Trump through her campaign's Twitter account, where she urged the President to release any footage from the encounter.

