Trump accuser secures Democratic nomination for Ohio state Legislature

Washington (CNN) Rachel Crooks, who alleged that Donald Trump kissed her without her consent in 2005 when she was working as a receptionist in Trump Tower, on Tuesday secured her primary bid for state office in Ohio.

Crooks was running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for a seat in the state Legislature.

"Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006," her campaign account wrote on Twitter. "Let's clear this up for everyone. It's liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself."