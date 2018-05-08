Trump says Pompeo is en route to North Korea

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to Pyongyang to continue preparations for the President's upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump broke the news on Tuesday at the White House as he announced the US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said Pompeo has meetings set up in North Korea and should be landing in an hour.

"The location is picked, the time and date, everything is picked and we look forward to having a great success," he said of the upcoming summit.

Asked whether Pompeo would return with the three American prisoners currently held in North Korea, Trump played coy.

Read More