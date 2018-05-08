Don Blankenship concedes in West Virginia GOP Senate primary

(CNN) Ex-convict and coal baron Don Blankenship has lost his bid for the Republican Senate nomination in West Virginia.

CNN projects he will place third, behind Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins, in the race to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in the fall. CNN projects Morrisey will win.

"We are conceding the election," Blankenship said.

"It didn't work out," he added.

Blankenship said he didn't know what went wrong in the race but said the tweet from President Donald Trump calling for voters to reject him played a large role.

Trump won West Virginia by 42 percentage points in the 2016 election.

The political world was watching to see how Blankenship would fare after launching a series of racial broadsides at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and her parents. He blasted "Cocaine Mitch" and McConnell's "China family."

Blankenship unexpectedly took the stage at his primary night party in Charleston to tell his supporters that his outlook was grim.

"The news so far is not very good," Blankenship said. He said he'd expected to trail in the early vote, but hoped to make up the difference among those who turned out on Election Day after seeing his performance in a debate televised on Fox News.

"The night is young," Blankenship said, but "at this point, it is not nearly what I had hoped it would be."

Several races in other key states, including Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, were also decided Tuesday night.

Mike Braun, a businessman and former state representative, has won Indiana's Republican primary, CNN projects, and is set to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in one of the marquee Senate contests of this year's midterm elections.

Braun began the race as a little-known figure outside his hometown of Jasper in rural southwestern Indiana. But he spent more than $5 million of his own money on the race, allowing him to dwarf his opponents, GOP Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, in television advertising.

Rokita and Messer relentlessly attacked Braun for his history of voting in Democratic primaries in a county where the party until recently held a firm grip on local offices. And his auto parts distribution business is certain to face scrutiny, particularly because Braun has criticized other candidates for backing free trade agreements.

But the 64-year-old Braun, who appeared at debates wearing a blue button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up, successfully introduced himself to voters as having built his own business while Messer and Rokita were climbing political ladders.

Braun is an outsider compared with the two congressmen, but his campaign won praise from national Republican strategists, and the party is now poised to rally behind him against Donnelly, who is seen as perhaps the nation's most vulnerable Democratic senator in a state President Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016.

Braun's victory comes after polls closed in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia in primary elections that will set the stage for three of the nation's most competitive Senate races in November's midterm elections.

In the Ohio governor's race, CNN projects that former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray will fend off former Rep. Dennis Kucinich for the Democratic nomination in the race to replace John Kasich, while Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine will best Kasich's lieutenant governor, Mary Taylor.

Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, Greg Pence, won the Republican nomination for his congressional bid in Indiana, CNN projects.

There is also a GOP Senate primary in Ohio, another state where President Donald Trump won in 2016 and a Democratic incumbent is up for re-election this fall.

CNN projects Congressman Jim Renacci, who had the endorsement of President Trump, will win the GOP primary in Ohio, setting a fall race with Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

House races in Ohio and North Carolina will also get attention on election night.

In Ohio, the primaries for former GOP Rep. Pat Tiberi's 12th District seat will set up a potentially competitive August special election. In North Carolina, Republican Reps. Robert Pittenger and Walter Jones are attempting to fend off primary challenges.